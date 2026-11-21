Gangtok: Actor Vijay Varma shared photographs from his Gangtok film shoot on Saturday, November 21, 2026, praising Sikkim's beauty and culture while announcing plans to return for a holiday. Varma had been filming Maddock Films' crime thriller Mission Mirchi alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Sikkim from November 15 to 20.

Vijay Varma shared his photographs on Instagram on Saturday, November 21, expressing admiration for Sikkim's natural beauty and local culture.

In his caption, the actor wrote, "Sikkim you beauty, Shot some parts of an upcoming film here in Gangtok and stole few hours between work to soak in the magnificent beauty and culture of the region. Also made myself a promise to visit again.. this time just to holiday "

The post highlighted Varma's experience of filming in Gangtok and spending some time exploring the region between work commitments. He also expressed his intention to return to Sikkim for a personal vacation.

Varma was filming Mission Mirchi, an upcoming crime thriller produced by Maddock Films. The project is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and features Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Varma.

According to the supplied production schedule, the Sikkim shooting programme ran from November 15 to November 20, 2026, covering Gangtok and Tsomgo Lake. The production also involved Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company. However, the November 16 accident temporarily halted filming.

On Monday, November 16, a truck carrying filming equipment plunged into a gorge near 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The accident happened at approximately 3:30 PM as the vehicle was returning from Tsomgo Lake, according to the supplied incident details.

The incident killed Pintu Mondal, a 46-year-old Kolkata-based lighting technician associated with the Light & Light agency. Another crew member, 36-year-old Babar Ali Molla, who was also identified as the truck driver, sustained injuries.

Mondal was taken to STNM Hospital following the accident but died on November 17, according to the supplied information.

His death resulted in a temporary suspension of the Mission Mirchi shoot on November 16.

The accident involved members of the film's technical crew and occurred during the scheduled Sikkim production programme.

Varma's Instagram caption indicated that he intends to revisit Sikkim, this time without professional commitments.

While his November visit was connected to the Mission Mirchi production schedule, the actor said he wanted to return specifically to enjoy a holiday.

His November 21 post combined photographs from the filming trip with a public appreciation of the region's beauty and culture.