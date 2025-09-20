Vikas Diwas celebrated in Nagaon and Hojai with community and cultural activities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon and Hojai units, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, celebrated Vikas Diwas with a series of events on Wednesday.

The celebrations began with a cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme at the Jadu Pahar Rangamancha.

During the event, a discussion session was also held at the Longjap Higher Secondary School, where speakers highlighted the significance of Vikas Diwas, which marks the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The session was moderated by Ram Krishna Das, Principal of Longjap Higher Secondary School.

The celebrations also included a blood donation drive and community service initiatives. The event concluded with a cultural programme featuring Assamese songs.

