Vikas Yatra: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,370 crore in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: As part of Vikas Yatra in Sonitpur district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday dedicated Rs 1,370 crore worth of developmental projects, including a model residential school, water supply schemes, tourism initiatives, road constructions, and health sector advancements like ambulance distribution in tea gardens. He inaugurated the Borsola Model Residential School and performed Bhumi Pujan ceremony of 50 MW Solar Project being developed in Sonitpur, Assam by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The 50 MW Solar Project is underway in Sitalmari village, Barsola Block in Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle of Sonitpur district. With an estimated cost of Rs. 291 crore, it aims to produce 101 million units of green energy in its inaugural year and an estimated total of 2,319 million units over 25 years. The electricity generated will be supplied to Assam Power Development Corporation Limited at Rs. 3.92 per unit.

During the ongoing ‘Vikas Yatra’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the projects, highlighting their potential to enhance the education, health, and energy infrastructure across the region and emphasized that these government efforts will enhance the region’s education, health, and energy infrastructure.

