A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A special programme of 'Viksit Bharat Youth Dialogue' was organised in Nalbari on the occasion of Constitution Day by MY Bharat, Nalbari, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Political Science Department of Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya. The programme was inaugurated by college Principal Dr Gargi Chakraborty through a ceremonial lamp lighting. MY Bharat Nalbari Deputy Director Mohit Rabha delivered the inaugural address. Youth icon Pranjit Thakuria highlighted the role of a drug-free youth community in building a developed India through a presentation, while sports icon Rajrishi Barman encouraged young people to participate in sports and promote a healthy body and mind.