A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The residents of Purani Motapung village in Tinsukia district have urged the State Government and the district administration to urgently reconstruct the deteriorating iron bridge connecting Barekuri and Hapjan, cautioning that its unsafe condition poses a serious risk to commuters. The villagers said that the bridge has been in a dilapidated condition for the past 15 to 16 years, despite serving as an important link for residents of the surrounding areas.

The bridge is regularly used by schoolchildren, daily-wage workers, farmers, and elderly residents, who are compelled to cross the unsafe structure for their daily activities. The residents fear that continued neglect could lead to a major accident, particularly as the bridge remains an essential route for people living in the area.