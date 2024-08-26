Viral video: AASU denies involvement, committed to safeguard the rights of indigenous people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A video showing several individuals being forced to kneel and partially strip while some youths physically harassing to them has gone viral on social media and has been widely covered by some news outlets. In the video, the victims are also seen being coerced into chanting “AASU Zindabad” under mysterious circumstances.

In response to the incident, president, Manav Hazarika, and general secretary of All Sivasagar District Students’ Union, Dipankar Saikia, issued a press release on Sunday stating that the students’ union is neither involved in nor aware of any such incident. They emphasized that AASU remains committed to safeguarding the rights of the indigenous people through peaceful, democratic, and non-violent means.

Hazarika and Saikia further distanced the union from any unlawful activities, urging the public to maintain law and order. They also issued a stern warning against the misuse of the union’s name in relation to such incidents, stressing that AASU has no connection with the actions seen in the video.

