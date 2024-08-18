AASU Protests in Lakhimpur Against Smart Meters and Rising Electricity Bills, Accuses BJP of Neglecting Public Welfare

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committee of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday staged a protest against the installation of Smart Meters and the rising electricity bills, targeting the policies of the BJP Governments. The protest took place at North Lakhimpur town wherein the AASU members raised voice to bring the concerns of people into light centring round the Smart Meters. The protesters while holding placards and raising slogans against the installation of Smart Meters, which they claimed that the Smart Meters have led to exorbitant electricity bills. They expressed their resentment, accusing the BJP Government of neglecting the common man’s plight and prioritizing profit over people’s welfare.

Lakhimpur AASU in a statement emphasized the burden that high electricity bills have placed on the residents. “The introduction of Smart Meters has been nothing short of a nightmare for the people. These devices, instead of ensuring accurate billing and reducing costs, have only escalated the financial stress on households. The BJP Government must understand that their policies are affecting the daily lives of ordinary citizens”, Lakhimpur AASU president in charge Khirod Duworah and general secretary in charge Punamjyoti Burhagohain said while leading the protest. They further accused the the BJP-led governments of being indifferent to the struggles of the common people.

The AASU leaders made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging their failure to ensure twenty four-our-electricity supply in the State as they promised. They alleged that high amount of revenue has been collected through Smart Meters so that the Chief Minister’s beneficiary schemes could be carried on. They also criticized Power Minister Nandita Garlosa and said, “The Power Minister does not know what is going on in her department”. Lakhimpur AASU demanded immediate rollback on the Smart Meter project and to provide releave to the general electricity consumers by decreasing the inflated bills. AASU central committee games secretary Simanta Neog, executive member Krisnajyoti Hazarika district committee adviser Faridur Rahman, regional committees’ office bearers general members took part in the protest programme.

