Vishal Karmakar Arrested for Trespassing and Harassment at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: An individual identified as Vishal Karmakar was arrested by the police on charge of trespassing into the campus of Dibrugarh University and behaving inappropriately with a female student on Tuesday night. The perpetrator has been charged with trespassing and harassment, while further investigations were underway, police on Wednesday said.

"The accused individual, Vishal Karmakar, trespassed onto the Dibrugarh University campus under the influence of alcohol and engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards a female student. The police were alerted to the situation who immediately intervened, leading to the arrest of the intruder and preventing any further harm or disturbance," an University official said.

