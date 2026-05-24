Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh hails Assam MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Assam State Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh has extended heartfelt congratulations to the 17 newly elected MLAs of the Assam Legislative Assembly who took their oath in Sanskrit during the sixth session of the Assembly.

The organization described the moment as "historic and unforgettable," saying that the use of Sanskrit in the Legislative Assembly reflects the growing respect for India's ancient cultural and spiritual heritage.

Expressing happiness over the development, the State President of the organization and Satradhikar of Sri Sri Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra, Janardan Dev Goswami, along with General Secretary Gautam Bora and Chief Advisor Dr. Nava Kumar Mahanta, congratulated the MLAs for their initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that Sanskrit is regarded as the "mother of all languages" and carries the essence of Sanatan philosophy, spirituality, Vedic knowledge, science, politics, and scriptures. They stated that the use of Sanskrit in the political sphere would further strengthen Assam's cultural and spiritual identity.

The organization termed the oath-taking ceremony in Sanskrit as a "victory march of Sanatan Dharma" and said that the legislators had upheld the dignity and glory of the ancient language.

The MLAs who took oath in Sanskrit are: Biswajit Daimary, Bhabesh Kalita, Bimal Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Prithviraj Rabha, Parmananda Rajbongshi, Amiya Kanti Das, Bijoy Kumar Gupta, Nilima Devi, Milan Das, Mayur Borgohain, Victor Kumar Das, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Rajdeep Gowala, Pabitra Rabha, Mridul Dutta, and Sanjay Kishan.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Oath-Taking: New MLAs in Traditional Attire Pledge to Serve People