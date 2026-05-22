Assam Assembly Oath-Taking: New MLAs in Traditional Attire Pledge to Serve People

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Most of the new MLAs, both males and females, were in their traditional attire in the oath-taking ceremony in the Assam Assembly today.

Dr Joy Prakash Das, Congress MLA from Nowboicha, wore his traditional dress and was accompanied by his mother, wife, and sister. Speaking to the media, he said, “It’s an important day for me. I entered the temple of democracy today. I shall try to meet the expectations of the people in my constituency.

Titabor BJP MLA Dhiraj Gowala said, “I’ve come to the Assembly with the dress I put on while going to the temple, as both the temple and the Assembly are august. I’ve a holistic approach in mind. I will try my best to serve the people.”

Nilima Devi of the BJP won the Mangaldai LAC. She joined the BJP in 1995 and has been working for the party for the past 40 years. As usual, she cooked for herself and had a meal before coming to the assembly. She was in a traditional Assamese Pator Mekhela Chador. Speaking to the media, she said, “The oath-taking made me feel like I have committed something to the people. I shall try to serve them.”

BJP’s Dudhnoi MLA Tankeswar Rabha was in his Rabha traditional dress, and AGP’s Dimoria MLA Dr Tapan Das was in Assamese traditional dress. BJP MLA Rupali Langthasa in her traditional dress.

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