Visitors inspire students at NTPC Bongaigaon’s GEM EMPOWERING VISIONS

BONGAIGAON: The Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) at NTPC Bongaigaon was honoured to host the ACS, additional district commissioner of Kokrajhar, Kabita Deka, and the ACS, assistant commissioner of Kokrajhar, Rima Trishna Haloi. Their inspiring presence provided a significant boost to the young participants of the programme, stated a press release.

Kabita Deka, warmly welcomed the president of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, Sangeeta Singh, engaged in a heartfelt interaction with the girls. Sharing her remarkable journey through the civil services, she offered invaluable advice and encouraged the girls to pursue their dreams with determination and passion. Her words resonated deeply, instilling a sense of ambition and self-confidence among the young participants.

Rima Trishna Haloi, further enriched the visit with her insights and experiences. Her commitment to social responsibility provided the girls with a powerful role model, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and personal safety. From July 11 to July 13, Haloi conducted self-defence and martial arts classes, imparting invaluable skills and significantly boosting the morale of the girls. Her dedication and expertise in self-defence were evident throughout the three-day session, inspiring the girls with practical techniques and strategies for self-protection.

The visitors were given a tour of the beautifully adorned GEM venue by Sangeeta Singh, who highlighted the impressive infrastructure and initiatives undertaken. Both dignitaries expressed their admiration and satisfaction with the setup, acknowledging the efforts made to create a nurturing environment for the girls.

The programme was coordinated by AGM (HR) Onkar Nath, senior manager (corporate communication) Madhurjya S Lahkar, and CSR executive of the station Aduity Thakuri, whose support and guidance continue to play a crucial role in the success of the GEM initiative. The visit concluded with a memorable group photograph, capturing the inspiring moments shared between the dignitaries and the girls. This visit has undoubtedly left a lasting impact, motivating the girls to strive for excellence and embrace their potential.

