Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near CRPF Camp in Tangla Town

TANGLA: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a pool of blood at the verandah of the house of resident Swapan Saha near CRPF camp in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Friday evening. The deceased, Kanak Roy, has been identified as an inhabitant of Rupakhat village on the outskirts of Tangla town. According to reports, his body was discovered on the verandah of the house which was found lying face-down in a pool of blood. With blood oozing out from the victim’s head and face, his family members suspect that he has been murdered. Though the family feigned ignorance about the motive, they have demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

“My brother did not have any enmity with anyone. He was a TB patient and was undergoing treatment and purportedly went to Guwahati for treatment and returned on Friday evening by Guwahati-Dekargaon Express train and visited the residence of Swapan Saha. We strongly suspect that he was a victim of cold-blooded murder by Swapan Saha. He must be arrested and brought to book,” said the brother of Kanak, Mithun Roy.

Another local resident said that upon questioning the suspect Swapan Saha, he asserted that the deceased came to his home and tried to call someone and suddenly collapsed in the verandah.

“The circumstances surrounding the death and pool of blood suggest he might have been killed. We want proper investigation and magisterial inquiry and the immediate arrest of the culprits,” said another local resident.

Meanwhile, Tangla police led by Bhergaon SDPO, Durga Kingkar Sarmah and Tangla officer-in-charge Biswajit Medhi visited the crime scene, retrieved the body and have initiated an investigation and have also taken the suspect, Swapan Saha into custody. However, no comments could be obtained from the police officials in connection with the youth’s mysterious death.

Also Read: BMPPF Connects Bodo-Mech People Across Borders for Cultural Preservation and Progress

Also watch: