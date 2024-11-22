Vote Counting For Assam By-Elections Across Five Constituencies Begins Tomorrow

GUWAHATI: The vote counting for the by-election recently held in the five assembly constituencies in Assam-Dholai(11), Sildi(31), Bongaigaon (32), Behali(77), and Samuguri (88) is going to start by 8 AM tomorrow.
The counting centres of this five constituencies will be Dholai - Inter-State Truck Terminal in Ramnagar, Sidli - District Centre in Kajalgaon and Bongaigaon - Bongaigaon College whereas the counting of Behali and Samaguri constituencies will be held in their respective District Commissioner’s offices.
Authorities have confirmed and ensured that all preparations for the vote counting are complete.
Polling for this by-elections was peacefully conducted on November 13, with a voter turnout of 75.67%.
A total of 1,708 polling stations were set up to facilitate voting for 34 candidates contesting across these five constituencies.
Meanwhile, the hotly-contested assembly elections in Maharastra and Jharkand will come to their conclusion on Saturday with the declaration of results.
Stakes are high in both states, however, that is not all, as the results of the by-polls in Punjab, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and a crucial state of Uttar Pradesh will also be declared tomorrow. The results of Uttar Pradesh by-polls will be a huge contributing factor in setting a narrative for the next Assembly polls in the state in 2027.
The Elections for the 81-seated Jharkhand Assembly took place on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra, which has 288 Assembly seats, went to polls in a single phase on November 20. Now, it all comes down to November 23 when the fates of political leaders in the fray will be decided with the counting of votes.
Bye-elections to 48 Assemblies Constituencies and 2 Parliamentary Constituencies spread across 15 states were also held simultaneously. Four Assembly seats in Punjab, nine in Uttar Pradesh, one Parliamentary seat in Kerala (Wayanad), and one in Maharashtra (Nanded) went to by-polls.