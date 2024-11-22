Vote Counting For Assam By-Elections Across Five Constituencies Begins Tomorrow

GUWAHATI: The vote counting for the by-election recently held in the five assembly constituencies in Assam-Dholai(11), Sildi(31), Bongaigaon (32), Behali(77), and Samuguri (88) is going to start by 8 AM tomorrow.

The counting centres of this five constituencies will be Dholai - Inter-State Truck Terminal in Ramnagar, Sidli - District Centre in Kajalgaon and Bongaigaon - Bongaigaon College whereas the counting of Behali and Samaguri constituencies will be held in their respective District Commissioner’s offices.

Authorities have confirmed and ensured that all preparations for the vote counting are complete.

Polling for this by-elections was peacefully conducted on November 13, with a voter turnout of 75.67%.

A total of 1,708 polling stations were set up to facilitate voting for 34 candidates contesting across these five constituencies.