Assam: Biswanath District Ready for Vote Counting in Behali By-Election on November 23

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Biswanath district administration has completed preparations for the counting of votes for the bye-election to the 77 Behali assembly constituency to be held on November 23. A review meeting was held today on the preparations for the counting of votes under the chairmanship of Munindra Nath Ngatey, District Election Officer, in the conference room of the District Office.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, in which there will be 12 tables in this counting room, and 13 rounds will be held. Moreover, the postal ballots will be counted on one table. According to the available information, 16 counting supervisors, 17 counting Assistants and 18 micro observers have already been appointed for counting the votes, and they have been trained up for the process.

Election observer Amit Khatri will be present during the counting of votes, while District Election Officer Munindra Nath Ngatey and two Assistant Returning Officers, Rakesh Deka and Hriday Kumar Das, will be present in order to conduct the counting of votes smoothly.

It is noteworthy that in the by-election to the 77 Behali assembly constituency held on November 13, 75.79 percent voter turnout was recorded.

The district administration sought cooperation from all so that the counting process of votes is completed peacefully.

