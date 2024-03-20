Demow: Suspected bomb found in a steel jug

DEMOW: A suspected bomb in a steel jug was found in Paroliguri, close to Demow, on Tuesday morning. Sources claimed that when some young people were working in the vicinity, they noticed a steel container with wires hanging in a field. The young persons reported the suspected explosive in the steel jug to the Nitaipukhuri Police as well as the contractor right away. When the Nitaipukhuri and Demow Police force arrived, they quickly tightened the security and blocked off Paroliguri Road to all vehicles. Later, the police bomb-detection squad removed the suspected bomb that had been wire-installed and stored in a secure location. The sources estimated the weight of the steel jug to be between 3 and 4 kgs.

