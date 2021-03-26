Voting awareness meeting held for female sex workers in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT



GOALPARA: As part of the innovative initiative by the SVEEP cell of the Goalpara district administration to enhance polling percentage, an extraordinary awareness meeting for the local female sex workers was arranged at the Agricultural Training Centre on Thursday.

The meeting was directly addressed by Varnali Deka, District Election Officer- cum- Deputy Commissioner. Besides the sex wokers, dozens of drug addicted and de-addicted youths were invited by the district administration to participate in the meeting.

During the interaction, Varnali Deka asserted that voting was not only a personal right, rather it was a tool to strengthen the democracy and a great responsibility too. The District Election Officer also appealed to the participants to create awareness among their neighbours and relatives to come out on April 6 and exercise their voting right. In the same meeting, participants were administered an oath regarding the casting of votes. Dr. Hitesh Mazumdar, cell in-charge of SVEEP, and Anwesha Saikia, another cell officer, also attended the programme.

