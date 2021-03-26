Wall magazine released on voter awareness in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: The General Observer for the three LACs of Sivasagar Election District, namely, 103- Amguri, 107-Thowra and 108-Sibsagar LAC, Abhimanyu Kumar and District Election Officer, Sivasagar, Bishnu Kamal Borah on Thursday released wall magazines on voter awareness prepared by the members of SHGs of the district at a programme held at the office of the Election Officer, Sivasagar.

Both the General Observer and the District Election Officer lauded the efforts and creativity of the members of the SHGs. The District Election Officer opined that these initiatives would go a long way in generating voters' awareness and result in greater electoral participation. As part of SVEEP activities in the election district, a wall magazine competition was held amongst the members of various SHGs of Sivasagar, Amguri, Demow and Gaurisagar blocks under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Sivasagar.

