Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visits erosion area of Bornadi River at Nagrijuli

A Correspondent



BAKSA: The River Bornadi flowing from the Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district has been causing extensive damage to the agrarian region by causing severe erosion in the greater Nagrijuli region. State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika arrived at Nagrijuli on Thursday to visit the erosion area after reports were published in various media.

Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with the engineers and senior officials of the water resources department, visited the area near the Nagrijuli Tea Garden and erosion area in No 2 Bagarikhuti and took into account the situation in the area. The minister visited successful schemes of the embankment with Trial Dyke Jack Jetty Technology of Dr. Nayan Sharma, former professor of Indian Institute of Technology, Rurki, which was implemented to prevent the erosion of the river near Nagrijuli Tea Garden. Visiting the Trial Dyke Jack Jetty technology, the minister directed the engineers and officials of the Water Resource Department to adopt a scheme for the quick prevention of erosion of the River Bornadi using the same technology of Dr. Nayan Sharma as well as the latest technology of the Department of Water Resources.

After visiting the embankment near Nagrijuli Tea Garden, the minister reached No 2 Bagarikhuti and visited a large embankment built by the local area people spending their own money. The minister interacted with the local people affected by erosion of the River Bornadi flowing from Indo-Bhutan border with 70 times more current than the River Brahmaputra. Pijush Hazarika said, "I have come to Nagrijuli today to visit the site of erosion of the River Bornadi and will take prompt measures to prevent the problem of erosion."

The minister also visited an embankment built by the local people with their own money. Praising the local people of the area, Pijush Hazarika urged the officials of the Water Resources Department to help the people. Talking to media persons, he further said, "I have observed Dr. Nayan Sharma's Trial Dyke Jack Jetty technology and will take immediate measures to prevent the burning problems of erosion of the River Bornadi as well as various rivers of Assam, including the Brahmaputra."

The minister added, "We have been observing the affected areas and we have checked how to prevent erosion in the riverine area with the Trial Dyke Jack Jetty Technology as well as the latest technology at less cost."

Returning from Nagrijuli, the minister also visited Jartaluk, Polokata, Namcharia in Tamulpur and visited the erosion area of Pagaldia River. Speaker of BTC, Katiram Boro, MCLA and BTC executive member of Nagrijuli BTC constituency, Dharmanarayan Das, and other BJP and UPPL leaders and workers accompanied him.

