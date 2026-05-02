We are united under Bodofa’s principle: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and the UN Brahma Trust, in collaboration with the BTC government, on Friday observed the 36th death anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at his burial ground at Thulungapuri, Dotma, in Kokrajhar district. Meanwhile, the BKWAC and the Delhi unit of ABSU jointly observed the day at Bodoland House, Kailash Colony, in New Delhi, where BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary attended the function.

As part of the programme, ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary hoisted the organisational flag at half-mast, while BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary paid glowing tributes to Bodofa at his tomb. He also offered flowers at his statue at Thulungapuri and visited Bodofa's home at Boragari in Dotma, where he met his family members.

In his speech, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the Bodos achieved their present status because of Bodofa's dream of making them a "master race" of the world, with a vision of living together with equal dignity, justice, and self-respect. He said Bodofa was not only instrumental in uplifting downtrodden communities from systematic domination but also inspired all communities to live together peacefully with his principle of "Live and Let Live." He further stated that their aim was to make the Bodos a "master race" in the world.

Recalling great movement leaders like Baliram Boro, Garla Batha Basumatary, Swmbla Basumatary, and Chilagang Basumatary, he said that Bodofa inspired all to live together peacefully with his principle, "Live and Let Live." He added, "I believe we are united under the principles of Bodofa UN Brahma, and everyone should follow his ideals and ideology."

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