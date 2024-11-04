We forget many Assamese words, It’s time to recover them: Ranjeet Dass

A correspondent

Patshala: A week-long programme to celebrate Assam’s linguistic diversity commenced on Sunday, coinciding with the completion of a month of according of Classical language status to Assamese.

Programmes are being organized across the state to honour the contributions made to Assamese language during the ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’.

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 approved conferring the status of Classical language to Assamese. The Assam Government in collaboration with Bajali District Administration, organized the first day’s program of ‘Bhasha Gaurob Saptah’ at Pathsala Sahitya Sabha office. In the meeting several authors, writers including Munindra Narayan Goswami, Lakhsmi Das, Dhirendra Talukdar, Dr Basanta Kumar Sharma, Bibha Bharali, Murari Mohan Dutta, Pramod Sharma were felicitated.

Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar also participated in the rally along with District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das including the officials and Bajali police administration.

President of Barpeta Zilla Sahitya Sabha Giridhar Choudhury, President of Pathsala Sahitya Sabha Prafulla Goswami, Dr Kulen Kakati president of the cultural rally committee and secretary Parswa Patgiri.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass, along with Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, was also present in the cultural rally as part of the “Bhasha Gaurav Saptah”. The rally saw enthusiastic participation from students and residents alike.

Addressing the press, Dass highlighted the importance of keeping the Assamese language alive, urging the community to minimize the use of English words in daily conversations. “Many people don’t know the Assamese meaning of ‘Cup’, ‘Pen’, ‘Office’, ‘Court’ and many more” he added

“Nowadays, people have started forgetting the basic words of our mother tongue. We are destroying our language by including English words in between the sentences. I would like to request the people of Assam to try to use the Assamese language as much as possible,” he said. The celebration, running until November 9, represents a significant milestone in Assam’s cultural history. State ministers will lead inaugural ceremonies across districts, emphasizing the importance of both Assamese and regional languages in the state’s cultural fabric.

