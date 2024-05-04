Assam: Three held with illegal weapons in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Sonitpur police in a joint operation conducted with CRPF and led by Additional SP (Crime) Mousumi Kalita, three persons were arrested from Muslim chapari area under Thelamara Police Station and recovered one pistol with two live cartridges.

“After getting tip-off information, we have apprehended three persons and seized one pistol and two round live bullets from their posession. The arrested persons were identified as Saidul Islam (35), Anarul Hussain (32) and Hibjur Rahman (24) all from Muslim chapari village on the southern banks of Brahmaputra under Thelamara PS in Sonitpur district,” said Mousumi Kalita, Additional SP (Crime) Sonitpur. A case under relevant sections was registered and an investigation was started.

