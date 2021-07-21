Webinar on climate change organized at BN College in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: A webinar on 'Climate Change: Causes and Effects' was organized at BN College here under DBT STAR College Scheme through Zoom platform on Monday. The webinar was the first activity under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between B N College and Chemical and Environmental Research and Technology Innovation Society (CERTIS), Guwahati, Assam. The programme was inaugurated with the welcome address delivered by the Principal of the college, Dr. Dhruba Chakrabortty, while Assistant Professor and general secretary of CERTIS, Dr. Bijoy Sankar Goswami highlighted the objectives and activities of the society.

Former Director, UGC-HRDC, Gauhati University & Professor of Chemistry, Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, Prof. Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya acted as the resource person of the webinar. He highlighted various issues like greenhouse effect, mitigation and adaptation of greenhouse gas, relation with global temperature and carbon dioxide emission in his speech.

The webinar concluded with vote of thanks offered by Assistant Professor and the departmental coordinator of Zoology department of the college, Dr. Samuel Sheikh. More than 170 participants attended the programme.

Also Read: Webinar on 'Climate change: Lessons and Actions held at Morigaon College

Also watch:



