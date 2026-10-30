Week-Long Amguri Book Fair Kicks Off at AHD Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The week-long Amguri Book Fair began on Thursday at the AHD Higher Secondary School playground in Amguri, located in the Chandra Prasad Saikia Kshetra, named after the renowned Assamese litterateur and distinguished son of the region.

The fair has been organised by the Amguri Grantha Mela Udjapan Samiti in association with the reception committee of the closing programme of the birth centenary celebrations of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with support from the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association.

The event was inaugurated by noted educationist and folklore researcher Dr Anil Saikia, who highlighted the importance of literature in preserving the identity of a nation. "A nation exists in literature, sports, health, sculpture, architecture, drama, cinema, and many other fields. Literature, however, can survive only when it has readers," Dr Saikia said while addressing the gathering. Dr Saikia also paid tribute to veteran Assamese litterateur Maharathi Chandra Prasad Saikia for pioneering the concept of organised book fairs in Assam.

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