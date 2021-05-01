 Top
Week-long celebration of World Earth Day concludes

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 May 2021 2:12 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The week-long celebration of World Earth Day concluded on Friday. The celebration had commenced on April 22 with a plantation drive programme at Charon Beel. On the concluding day, a meeting was organized by Jeeban Jeuti Krishak Sangha, which was presided over by the president, Tulsi Deka. The meeting cautioned people on the recent 6.7 magnitude earthquake and asked people to be alert. In the week-long celebration of World Earth Day, the organization created awareness on COVID-19. Besides, nature lover Hitesh Sarma spoke on the importance of plantation drive and asked people to plant saplings of different species of trees in the premises of their courtyard.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
