Week-long celebration of World Earth Day concludes

A CORRESPONDENT



MORIGAON: The week-long celebration of World Earth Day concluded on Friday. The celebration had commenced on April 22 with a plantation drive programme at Charon Beel. On the concluding day, a meeting was organized by Jeeban Jeuti Krishak Sangha, which was presided over by the president, Tulsi Deka. The meeting cautioned people on the recent 6.7 magnitude earthquake and asked people to be alert. In the week-long celebration of World Earth Day, the organization created awareness on COVID-19. Besides, nature lover Hitesh Sarma spoke on the importance of plantation drive and asked people to plant saplings of different species of trees in the premises of their courtyard.

