West Guwahati Police Arrested Two Men in Bhetapara and Recovered 78 Mobile Phones and Other Items Linked to Criminal Conspiracy

In a major breakthrough against organized crime networks, a specialized team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) conducted a successful raid in the city's Bhetapara area. The operation resulted in the arrest of two men who are allegedly key operators in a broader criminal syndicate.

During the targeted raid, law enforcement officials discovered a massive cache of suspected incriminating materials. Beyond the 78 recovered mobile phones, the police seized an array of equipment and documents designed for illicit activities.

The confiscated list includes 74 rubber stamps, 19 bank passbooks, 11 ATM cards, 42 chequebooks, and 37 USB drives, alongside a laptop, two printers, a luxury vehicle key, and ₹2,73,500 in cash.

Senior police officials confirmed that the duo was apprehended under a registered case involving allegations of arson, looting, and deep-seated criminal conspiracy.

Investigators believe the massive number of phones and banking materials points to an active network routing illegal funds or executing highly coordinated offenses.

Formal legal actions have been initiated against both accused individuals as the WGPD continues its rigorous interrogation to map out hidden associates and connect the suspects to similar unsolved break-ins and fraud cases reported across the state.