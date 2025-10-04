Wife of former Assam Assembly Speaker Pranab Gogoi passes away

VASAGAR: Mohini Gogoi, wife of distinguished politician and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Late Pranab Gogoi, passed away on Friday at 12:35 pm at Chaulung Syukapha Multi-speciality Hospital, Sivasagar. She was 85.

A highly respected and devoted social worker, Mohini Gogoi’s demise has cast a pall of grief across Sivasagar. Hundreds of admirers gathered at her residence on Red Cross Road on Friday afternoon when her mortal remains were brought home. Known for her simplicity, warm personality, and affectionate nature, she was loved by all who knew her.

A graduate of Sibsagar College, she married Advocate Pranab Gogoi in 1963. During her college years, she excelled both academically and in sports. A talented badminton and table tennis player, she became inter-college champion in both disciplines and later encouraged and mentored many young players from rural areas to take up sports.

Beyond sports, she was deeply involved in various social and cultural organizations including the Sivasagar District Mahila Samiti and Rangpur Mahila Chora, among others. In recent years, she had been ailing and was under treatment at home for a prolonged period.

She is survived by her three sons, noted political figures Manjir Gogoi, Samir Gogoi, and Pramir Gogoi, as well as daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her mortal remains have been kept at her residence for the public to pay their last respects. A condolence meeting will be held on Saturday at her home, followed by the funeral at the family cremation ground in Jatipatia village, Hahchara, near Sivasagar, as informed by her eldest son, Manjir Gogoi.

Condolences have poured in from across the state. Former Union Minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Sivasagar District Congress President Ajay Gogoi, BJP Sivasagar District President Bitupan Raidongia, former MLA Kushal Duwori, Minister Jogen Mohan, former MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, and representatives of several organizations expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

