Wild buffalo found dead on Brahmaputra sandbar at Dakhal Colony in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A wild buffalo was found dead on the sandbar along the Brahmaputra river at Dakhal Colony under the Loharghat Range of the West Kamrup Forest Division on Monday.

According to sources, the animal had reportedly strayed into the area about a week ago, crossing the Brahmaputra and settling on a sandy stretch near Dakhal Colony in Palashbari. Initially, local residents mistook it for a domesticated buffalo and attempted to approach it. However, the animal displayed aggressive behaviour and charged at people, prompting them to alert the forest department.

Loharghat Forest Range Officer Ratul Pathak was informed, following which a team of forest personnel was dispatched to monitor the situation. Over the past few days, the buffalo was seen wandering on the sandbar, with its health gradually deteriorating. Locals later noticed severe infestation of maggots on its face, indicating a critical condition. The matter was again brought to the attention of the forest authorities.

Although forest officials and a veterinary team eventually reached the site, the animal had already died by then. It is suspected that due to the maggot-infested wounds, the buffalo was unable to feed itself, became extremely weak, and eventually got stuck in the sand, leading to its death.

Local residents have strongly criticized the Forest Department, alleging negligence and delayed response as key factors behind the tragic incident. In response, Forest Range Officer Ratul Pathak made a brief statement, terming the incident unfortunate.

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