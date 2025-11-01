Wild elephant found dead in Udalguri’s Bhutiachang tea estate

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: A wild elephant was found dead in Section No. 5 of Bhutiachang tea estate, under the Khalingduar forest range of Udalguri district on Friday morning. The elephant, estimated to be around 10 years old, is suspected to have come out of the Khalingduar forest along the India-Bhutan border area in search of food. Though the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, food poisoning is suspected. Meanwhile forest officials have reached the site and initiated an investigation. Over 11 wild elephants have died across different parts of Udalguri in this year alone, while more than 15 people have lost their lives in incidents related to human-elephant conflicts, highlighting the growing concern over wildlife safety and habitat loss in the region.

