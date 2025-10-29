Herd of 22 wild elephants devastates Kuruwabahi villages overnight

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Monday night, a herd of 22 wild elephants wreaked havoc in the greater Kuruwabahi area of Numaligarh. The herd entered the villages around 9 pm and caused widespread destruction in Madhipur, Nepali Khuti, Pool Club, and nearby areas, destroying paddy fields, homes, and courtyards.

Although forest officials reached the site, they failed to drive the elephants back toward Deopahar and the herd continued its rampage through the night. Locals expressed concern over the role and effectiveness of the Forest Department. After an entire night of terror, the villagers managed to drive the herd away around 5 am, when the elephants finally crossed National Highway 37 and moved toward Deopahar.

