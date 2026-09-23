Assam: Wild elephant attacks claim two lives in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Two persons were killed, and another was injured in separate wild elephant attacks at No. 2 Pirakata and Ratanjuli in the Dhekiajuli area during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rahmat Ali, a resident of No. 2 Pirakata, and Ganesh Toppo, who was a tractor driver of Dhekiajuli tea estate. According to locals, both incidents occurred when the victims stepped out of their homes before sunrise.

During a visit to Rahmat Ali's residence, this correspondent found his family members and neighbours overwhelmed with grief. Locals said that Ali was the sole earning member of his family and that his death had left the household without any source of income. They urged the authorities to provide adequate compensation and immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family.

A deeply emotional atmosphere also prevailed at the residence of Ganesh Toppo, who was reportedly accompanied by his two daughters when the elephant attacked him at Ratanjuli. According to eyewitnesses, the animal separated the two girls from their father with its trunk before trampling him to death. One of his daughters sustained injuries and was subsequently admitted to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

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