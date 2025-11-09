Wild elephant menace keeps Kuruwabahi farmers awake at night

A Correspondent

BOKAKHAT: During the day, herds of wild elephants take shelter in the tea gardens of Deopahab, Numaligarh, and Bihora. But as evening falls, they cross National Highway 37 and wander into the paddy fields of the Kuruwabahi area of Numaligarh.

As night descends, the farmers of Kuruwabahi grow increasingly anxious. The elephants, descending from the Karbi Hills in search of food, have been ravaging the farmers’ paddy fields, leaving behind a trail of destruction. For the past several nights, herds of wild elephants have been wreaking havoc in the Madhupur fields of Kuruwabahi.

Farmers, armed with torches in their hands, stay awake and guard their paddy fields through the night. A large herd of elephants has been creating chaos in the Madhur fields of Kuruwabahi—home to Bokakhat’s historic Charisattra Aadi Sattra. The farmers’ sleep has been shattered, as the elephants continue to descend in search of food. Each night, as darkness falls, herds of wild elephants roam through the paddy fields.

