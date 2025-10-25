Woman killed in horrific road accident near Azara on National Highway -37

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A tragic road accident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1:10 pm near the Azara Primary Health Centre on National Highway 37, under the jurisdiction of Azara police station. According to eyewitnesses, a truck bearing registration number AS01LC6222 collided with an e-rickshaw from behind with tremendous force. The truck, which was heading from Guwahati towards Chhaygaon, reportedly rammed into the e-rickshaw, causing one of its passengers, identified as Radhika Das (58 years), to fall under the vehicle. She died on the spot. Following the incident, personnel from the Azara traffic branch rushed to the scene, apprehended the e-rickshaw driver, and rescued another injured woman passenger who was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The body of the deceased was later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination before being handed over to her family in the evening. The deceased, Radhika Das, was a resident of Garal Bhattapara and the wife of Balen Das. Meanwhile, police successfully intercepted the truck and apprehended the driver, who had attempted to flee after the collision.

