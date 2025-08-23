Wild Elephant rescued after falling into abandoned well in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve’s Burapahar forest range, a wild elephant trapped in an old and unused earthen well was rescued on Thursday with the help of local villagers by the park’s rescue team. The incident took place in the Deochur area of the Burapahar range, where the elephant’s hind leg got stuck in an abandoned earthen well located at the foothills late at night. At around 6 AM, local residents informed the Burapahar Range Forest Officer about the trapped elephant. Upon receiving the information, Range Officer Nilay Baruah, along with Divisional Veterinary Officer Dr Saurav Budhagohain, led a team of forest staff to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the help of a JCB machine to clear a passage and with active support from the local community, the team carried out the operation for nearly five hours. Finally, the elephant was successfully freed from the muddy well and guided back into the forest. Though the elephant did not sustain any visible physical injuries from being trapped, it was under stress and mental strain during the long rescue process. Range Officer Nilay Baruah informed that the elephant, now back in the forest, would remain under observation for some time.

