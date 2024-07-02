Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in West Karbi Anglong District by Villagers

Dongkamukam: A wild elephant fell into the well of Klengsar Teron of Hongkram Rongphar village, near Boithalangso in the West Karbi Anglong district.

Sources said that around 3 a.m. last night, a wild elephant, while moving around, suddenly fell into the well. The villagers informed the Forest Department of the incident. However, before the arrival of the forest personnel, the officers rescued the animal with the help of sticks and ropes.

