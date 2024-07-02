AAMSU moves Pegu for admission of students to Rabindranath Tagore University

Hojai: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union demanded State Education Department Dr. Ranoj Pegu protect the rights of students. The AAMSU’s Hojai district committee submitted a memorandum to the Education Minister through the Hojai District Commissioner.

In the memorandum, AAMSU has requested to ensure admission for students in undergraduate courses at Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai. They have added that the students who have applied for admission through the Samarath portal have not received confirmation of their admission yet for the first semester of their degree in the Hojai district of Assam. “In addition to this, Rabindranath Tagore University and Lumding College are the only institutions in the Hojai district offering science courses, attracting students from neighbouring districts and Hojai itself. This makes it challenging to accommodate more students from the Hojai district. Unfortunately, poor students, especially the female students from Hojai and Jamunamukh as well as parts of Lumbing constituency, are unable to access education at Lumding College, making Rabindranath Tagore University their only option. Despite this, the government has failed to implement the morning shift for several years, which seems to indicate that the department heads are hesitant to take action on this matter,” the AAMSU added in the memorandum.

As per AAMSU, these students have successfully cleared their higher secondary examination and are now seeking admission to the undergraduate course. Unfortunately, due to limited seats, their admission has not been confirmed, leaving their academic future in danger. At last, they have requested that the Education Minister look into the matter very seriously and ensure successful enrollment in the arts, science, and commerce streams for these students at Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, and other colleges so that they can continue their studies without any further delay.

Also Read: Assam: Incessant Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Sivasagar District

Also Watch: