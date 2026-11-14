Wild Elephant Shot Dead by Suspected Poachers in Morigaon District

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A wild elephant was allegedly shot dead by suspected poachers in the Shilchang area under Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district on Friday.

According to sources, the elephant had reportedly strayed into the Shilchang area in search of food when it was allegedly targeted and killed by suspected poachers. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Forest Department rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass. An investigation has been launched into the incident.