Wild Elephants Rampage Through Dharikati Paleng Village, Destroy Farmer's Property

JAMUGURIHAT: In the wee hours of Tuesday, a herd of wild elephants entered Dharikati Paleng village and destroyed the house, granary of Bipul Nagatey, a farmer. The elephants also ate the rice that was stored. Many villagers of Dharikati Paleng village have lost their lives. The group of wild creatures cause massive damage to the crop-lands of the downtrodden people. The local residents of the area alleged that the forest department has not initiated any ways and means to check the free movement of the wild elephants despite their appeals. The conscious people of the area have made a humble appeal to the local MLA and department concerned to take up the issue as early as possible.

