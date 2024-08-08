ZARS-AAU and National Institute of Plant Biotechnology Host Agricultural Equipment Distribution and Training in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The Zonal Agricultural Research Station, North Lakhimpur, under Assam Agricultural University (ZARS-AAU), in association with the National Institute of Plant Biotechnology, New Delhi under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, organized an agricultural equipment distribution and practical training programme in Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

In the programme, progressive farmers of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji involved in the promotion of double cropping and conservation of ‘Ranga Bao Dhan’ were provided with various agricultural equipment like drum seeders, power sprayers, wheeled threshers, digital moisture measuring meters etc. With the help of drum seeders, the farmers can sow the sprouted seeds of the ‘Ahu’ and ‘Shali’ paddy directly in the paddy fields by maintaining the required gaps without growing them in seed beds.

Similarly, digital moisture measuring meters will help in maintaining the correct moisture content of paddy, mustard etc. seeds and thereby in obtaining the Minimum Support Price of paddy or mustard fixed by the government.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has launched a double cropping scheme on a total of 1000 hectares of agricultural land in Assam this year. Under this scheme, the Zonal Research Station, North Lakhimpur is going to implement double cropping in a total of 30 hectares of agricultural land in North Lakhimpur, Naobaicha, Karunabari and Baginadi Development Blocks of the district. Emphasis has been laid on agricultural mechanization in 60 per cent of such agricultural land. Balin Patra and Vijay Lakhi Pame of Dhemaji district were honoured with a special award by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Government of India on September 12 in 2023. Similarly, National Award winner progressive farmer Debajit Changmai has been involved in production of high yielding paddy seeds.

