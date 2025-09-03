Three books released on 69th foundation day of Tinsukia College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: As a part of the 69th Foundation Day celebration event of Tinsukia College, on September 1, a few books were released to mark the auspicious occasion. Three books, namely Samaj Chetona, Sanchayan, and Nucleus were unveiled by distinguished dignitaries present on the occasion, among whom were Dr Gopal Hazarika, former Professor of Mathematics, Dibrugarh University, Dr Gajurel, Professor in the Department of Forestry, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Jiban Changmai, President of governing body, Tinsukia College, Sangeeta Baruah, Vice-Principal, Tinsukia College, and Dr Bulbul Gogoi, Coordinator, IQAC, Tinsukia College.

The book Samaj Chetona is a collection of selected articles on various socio-economic and political issues written by Boikuntha Das, Assistant Professor of Political Science Tinsukia College, while Sanchyan is an edited peer-reviewed volume of selected research articles on subjects of arts and commerce, edited by Rosmita Borkotoky, Assistant Professor of Economics, Tinsukia College. The other book titled Nucleus is also an edited peer-reviewed volume of selected research articles on various subjects of Science. All the books were published under the banner of Tinsukia College Publication Board.

