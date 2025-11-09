Woman from Amtal Bhergaon turns adversity into strength through dairy farming

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a remarkable story of courage and self-reliance, Sewali Bora, a widowed and impoverished woman from Amtal Bhergaon along the Sonitpur district border, has transformed her life through sheer determination and hard work in dairy farming.

A member of the Amtal Bhergaon Milijuli Self Sustaining Multipurpose Dairy Producers' Cooperative Society, Sewali has become an inspiring figure in her community. Despite battling financial hardships and personal loss, she now produces an average of 10 litres of milk daily, earning around Rs 60 per litre, thereby sustaining her livelihood with dignity and perseverance.

The Amtal Bhergaon Milijuli Dairy Cooperative, established in 2023 and officially registered on December 25, 2024, was formed by a group of ten local dairy farmers to promote rural employment and self-reliance. The cooperative has since helped several small-scale milk producers gain fair value for their produce and establish steady sources of income.

Among them, Sewali's story stands out. Without any financial support or government aid under livestock schemes, she single-handedly manages seven cows, tending to them both morning and evening. Her dedication and hard work have not only earned her respect in the locality but also brought recognition to her village.

However, Sewali's journey has not been without struggle. Due to the absence of a proper cowshed, she often faces great difficulty, sometimes sacrificing her own meals to ensure her cattle are properly fed. Despite such hardship, her unwavering spirit continues to inspire others.

Socially conscious citizens of the area have praised her as a symbol of women's empowerment and rural resilience, calling for government and cooperative authorities to extend financial assistance and infrastructure support to enable her to expand her dairy activities further.

Her success, they say, reflects a broader promise that with proper guidance, support, and community cooperation, rural Assam can pave the way toward economic independence and sustainable livelihoods for women like Sewali Bora.

