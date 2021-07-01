Woman gives birth to baby boy in jail at Karimganj

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Call it irony of fate or vicissitudes of fortune, a baby born to a mother incarcerated in jail will carry with her the calumny of her birth place as the prison of Karimganj. The fateful story of the baby boy is her mother Hasina Khatun, resident of Tillabazar near the town, was undergoing birth pangs in her prison. Resident doctor Ritam Das was called in. He arranged necessary aids and equipments for safe delivery of the baby. A white complexioned healthy baby weighing 2.5 kg was born safely in the morning of Saturday.

Both mother and baby were doing well. But after one hour, they were sent to Civil Hospital for better upkeep, informed Sanjeeb Kumar Chetia, Superintendent of jail. Woman police was posted in the gynaecological ward as mandated by jail manual. Sanjeeb Chetia said 7 months ago, Hasina was brought to jail and soon she would be at large on bail. She could then return home. He however did not share the nature of her crime on humanitarian ground. He only wished the mother and baby all the best.

Karimganj jail houses 11 female prisoners. Some have given birth to boy or girl baby who are now between the age of one and six years. Among them are two boys and four girls. Presently, four prisoners, new entrants, have tested corona positive.

There is arrangement for quarantine and isolation so that the virus does not spread. Highly appreciating Dr Ritam Das, jail superintendent, said he takes every care of the jail inmates and even arranges medicines for them. A few days ago, he arranged a costly medicine for prisoner Burhan Uddin after his treatment at SMCH.

