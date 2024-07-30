Woman Grievously Injured in Knife Attack by Youth in Kachalukhuwa, Nagaon Police Investigate

NAGAON: Anjana Bora, a resident of Kachalukhuwa in the small town, was grievously injured on Sunday night when a youth identified as Apu Guha staying at a rented house in the same area attacked her with a sharp knife. She was alone in her house when the youth attacked her, sources added.

Meanwhile on being informed, local police from Nagaon PS rushed to the spot and spotted her lying on the floor with grievous injuries. Subsequently, police admitted her at a local hospital here and also registered a case in this regard.

The police is yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident till the time of filing this report. Police investigation is on.

