Woman Killed in Elephant Attack in Goalpara: Rising Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In yet another instance of human-elephant conflict, a 55-year-old woman lost her life this morning in Goalpara. The incident took place at Milanpara in Rakhyasini, on the outskirts of Goalpara town.

According to reports, the woman was sleeping inside her hut when a lone elephant entered in search of food, bringing them face to face.

The elephant dragged her away and trampled her to the ground, resulting in her death on the spot.

Later, officials from the Forest Department and Mornoi Police Station arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

This is yet another incident of human-elephant conflict in Goalpara district. Every year, around 10 to 15 people lost their lives due to such conflicts. Due to encroachment on forest land, food sources for elephants are gradually diminishing. As a result, wild elephants are venturing out in search of food.

At times, they come into close contact with humans, leading to such tragic incidents. However, this particular case appears to be different, as a lone elephant had reportedly been roaming the area and is suspected to be in musth. However, this has not yet been confirmed. Local residents have demanded that the Forest Department take appropriate measures to prevent such conflicts.

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