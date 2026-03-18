Man killed in wild elephant attack in Rani area on Guwahati outskirts

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A tragic incident was reported from Bakarapara under the Rani Range Office of the East Kamrup Forest Division on the outskirts of Guwahati, where a man was killed in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Milan Boro (55 years), a resident of Rajapanichanda village in Rani. According to reports, he had gone to the nearby hills via Bakarapara to collect firewood.

Eyewitnesses stated that around 11 am, while Milon was tying a bundle of collected firewood, a wild elephant suddenly attacked him from behind, killing him on the spot.

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