Woman Posing as Amritpal Singh’s Legal Advisor Scams Dibrugarh Hotel of Rs 53,000 with Fake UPI Payment

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, a woman claimed to be the legal advisor of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh recently scammed a private hotel in Dibrugarh by making fake UPI payment of Rs 53,000.

The woman identified as Priya Mishra who claimed to be the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh, stayed at Dibrugarh Address hotel for nearly two months.

The owner of Dibrugarh Address hotel filed an FIR in the Dibrugarh police station against the lady. Talking to The Sentinel, Bhaswati Phukan, one of the owner of the hotel said, “On June 13, 2014 at around 10:25 am, the lady Priya Mishra checked in to our Dibrugarh Address hotel. She stayed in our hotel for nearly two months and claimed to be the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh. Most of the times, she stayed in the hotel and on August 13 at around 6:28 am, she checked out from our hotel. During her stay in our hotel, her total bill was Rs 1,57800 but she have paid Rs 1 lakh but the remaining due she paid through UPI during her checkout. She used a fake UPI payment of Rs 53,000 which didn’t get credited in our account.”

“We have filed an FIR against her and told her to clear our dues. But till date, she didn’t clear our due. Two times she has given me the bill through VMCCS gold payment. During her checkout, she scammed us by giving through the same account but it didn’t get credited. We have the CCTV footages and all the bill details. She has produced her Aadhaar card to our management during her stay,” Phukan said. Meanwhile, police has started investigating the case.

