Adivasi Students’ Association Demands Special Land Rights and Recognition in BTC, KAAC, Dima Hasao

Silchar: As the State government was preparing to bring a new land law in the next Assembly session, the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) demanded special protection and recognition of land rights for the Adivasis in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Dima Hasao Autocratic Council. Referring to the Adivasi Peace Accord, the AASAA in a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, apart from the 36 Adivasi communities, the government should grant SC and ST status to all those adivasi communities eligible for it. The memorandum, signed by the leaders of both the AASAA and 36 Communities Co-ordination Committee was handed over to the Cachar District Magistrate after a demonstration in Silchar on Monday. The Adivasi leaders demanded the change of nomenclature of ‘Adivasi Welfare and Development Council’ to ‘Adivasi Satellite Autonomous Council’. Further they demanded that voting rights of the Adivasis in the Sixth Scheduled areas in the state had to remain secured and intact. Even in case of absence of public representatives from their community, the Governor should intervene to nominate requisite number of representatives from the Adivasis in BTC, KAAC and Dima Hasao Council.

