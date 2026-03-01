Woman worker in parking lot to be honoured on Women’s Day in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In observance of International Women’s Day, the Bongaigaon District Social Service Association has announced that a distinguished woman from the district will be honoured for her dedicated service to society. This year, Jhuma Mondal, who has been tirelessly working at the Mayapuri parking area in Bongaigaon to ensure convenience and smooth movement for the public, has been selected for special recognition.

Local residents and daily commuters have lauded Mondal’s commitment, hard work, and sense of responsibility. Despite challenging conditions, she continues to perform her duties sincerely, setting an inspiring example of dedication and women’s empowerment. The Bongaigaon District Social Service Association stated that the felicitation ceremony will be held on International Women’s Day, during which Mondal will be formally honoured for her outstanding contribution to society.

