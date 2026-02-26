Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive held in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: An Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccination Programme was conducted across Bongaigaon district from January 19 to February 23, 2026, aiming to protect adults from Japanese Encephalitis, a serious vector-borne disease. The campaign covered both urban and rural areas through fixed, outreach, and special vaccination sessions. Altogether, 2,59,893 adults were vaccinated in 2,985 sessions during the drive.

The joint director of health services appreciated the dedicated efforts of doctors, nurses, teachers, ANMs, ASHAs, AWWs, supervisors, support staff, and community volunteers for ensuring smooth implementation. He also acknowledged the cooperation of the administration, community leaders and the general public, which contributed to the success of the campaign and strengthened public health safety in the district.

