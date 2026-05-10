Women Self-Help Groups play key role in election management in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a significant development, women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) played a vital role in the recently concluded Assembly Election in Morigaon district by providing food and catering services to officials on election duty.

The initiative, undertaken by the District Administration led by DC Anamika Tewari and the Morigaon Zila Parishad led by MZP CEO Ananta Kr. Gogoi, aimed to generate livelihood opportunities for rural women while ensuring smooth logistical support during the election process. The effort has drawn appreciation from various sections of society for successfully combining election management with women’s economic empowerment.

Members of several SHGs were engaged in setting up food stalls at polling material distribution and receipt centres, where they served freshly prepared and hygienic food items to polling personnel and other officials on election duty.

Among the participating groups, Samriddhi Tiffin and Catering Service, functioning under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), was entrusted with supplying evening tea and snacks to nearly 700 election duty officials, including reserved polling personnel, on the polling material distribution day. Following its efficient service, the group was again assigned catering responsibilities on the poll day for nearly 1,500 officials deployed at material receipt counters, election cells, and other duty points.

The group executed food supply orders worth Rs. 1.57 lakh. In addition, it earned around Rs. 25,000 through the sale of tea, rice cakes, drinking water, and cold beverages at food stalls set up near the election venues.

Thirty members of the group were also engaged in catering services at the canteen established for police personnel during the polling material distribution day and poll day, earning an additional Rs. 30,000 for their services. During the counting process, the SHG further generated Rs. 17,000 by operating a paid canteen from a stall constructed by the District Administration in front of the counting venue.

Another women-led organisation, Uttaran Sanmilita Mahila Gusthi, also actively participated in election-related catering services. The organisation supplied food during election preparedness meetings and generated business worth nearly Rs. 1.85 lakh by serving fresh and hygienic meals to election officials.

The organization was also entrusted with serving lunch on the polling material distribution day and dinner for polling personnel on the poll day after the submission of polled EVMs and other election materials. Around 50 members participated in food distribution activities and collectively earned Rs. 50,000 for their services.

Election officials appreciated the disciplined, timely, and hygienic services provided by the women’s groups. Notably, nearly 90 percent of the members associated with the organizations belong to SHGs under ASRLM.

When contacted, Champa Bodo, a leading SHG member of Samriddhi Tiffin and Catering Service, expressed gratitude to the District Administration, Morigaon, for providing the opportunity and support to set up food stalls at the election venue. She also conveyed special thanks to Ananta Kr. Gogoi, CEO, Zila Parishad, for his guidance and encouragement.

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