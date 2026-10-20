Women's Cricket Team Aims for Series Sweep Against Zimbabwe in Final T20I

The Indian women's cricket team is geared up to complete a historic 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe as they head into the third and final T20 International today. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

This bilateral series marks a dominant start to the new chapter of Indian cricket under full-time captain Smriti Mandhana. After pulling off a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the opener, the hosts were absolutely clinical in the second match on Sunday. Propelled by a blistering 55 off 25 balls from Shafali Verma and an unbeaten 47 from Mandhana, India chased down Zimbabwe's 102/8 in just 8.5 overs.

The visitors have struggled on the slow pitch conditions in Raipur. Prior to the second game, Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo remarked, "We just want to rotate the strike well and put up a good total... hopefully we go through the process well." However, India’s bowling attack, led by Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma, has proved too formidable.

Following tonight's match, both squads will head to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series kicking off on October 23.